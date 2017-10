Sports Direct International PLC (SPD.L)

LPC-Sports Direct launches £700m loan refinancing LONDON, Sept 20 Mike Ashley’s British sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International has launched syndication of a £700m (US$950.67m) plus loan refinancing, a senior loan banker said on Wednesday.

Chairman of Britain's Sports Direct survives investor vote SHIREBROOK, England The embattled chairman of British retailer Sports Direct survived a vote to oust him by a slim margin on Wednesday, after he said he would resign if a majority of independent shareholders voted against him for a third time.

Sports Direct AGM ends, result of chairman vote to come later SHIREBROOK, England Sept 6 The annual shareholders' meeting of Sports Direct has concluded with the firm saying the results of investor votes will be announced through the Regulatory News Service (RNS) later on Wednesday.

Sports Direct reiterates earnings guidance ahead of shareholder meeting LONDON, Sept 6 British retailer Sports Direct said on Wednesday it remained optimistic on its trading outlook, reiterating its earnings guidance for the current year.

Sports Direct's embattled chairman faces ejection at annual meeting LONDON, Sept 6 Sports Direct's embattled chairman Keith Hellawell could be forced to honour a pledge to step down on Wednesday if independent shareholders don't back him at the British retailer's annual meeting.

BRIEF-Hermes opposes re-election of Sports Direct chairman at AGM * Hermes Investment Management Calls On Sports Direct chairman, senior independent director to step down; recommends vote against re-election of both.

LGIM to vote against Sports Direct chair at AGM over governance concerns LONDON, Sept 1 British fund manager Legal & General Investment Management said on Friday it would vote against the re-election of the chairman of retailer Sports Direct over continued concerns about the company's governance.