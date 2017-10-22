Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)

Spire Healthcare appoints Justin Ash as CEO Sept 27 Britain's second-largest healthcare firm Spire Healthcare Group Plc on Wednesday appointed former Oasis Healthcare CEO Justin Ash as its chief executive officer.

BRIEF-Spire Healthcare updates on Ian Paterson settlement agreement * SPIRE HEALTHCARE - C‍ONFIRM COURT ORDER PUTTING AGREEMENT REGARDING SETTLEMENT OF CLAIMS AGAINST CO RELATING TO ACTIONS OF IAN PATERSON​ INTO EFFECT APPROVED

UPDATE 2-Spire Healthcare profit slumps, outlook muted; shares plunge Sept 14 Spire Healthcare Group Plc, Britain's second-largest healthcare firm, said first-half profit slumped 75 percent, hurt by legal settlement charges, sending its shares down as much as 25 percent on Thursday morning.

Britain's Spire Healthcare to pay out 27 million pounds to victims of Ian Paterson Spire Healthcare said it decided to settle claims against the company relating to actions by Ian Paterson, a former breast surgeon currently facing jail-time for carrying out operations on patients he wrongly diagnosed.

BRIEF-Spire Healthcare announces demise of Andrew White * SAYS ANDREW WHITE, DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, HAS PASSED AWAY FOLLOWING PERIOD OF ILLNESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Episurf Medical becomes approved supplier to UK's Spire Healthcare * EPISURF MEDICAL HAS BECOME AN APPROVED SUPPLIER TO SPIRE HEALTHCARE, ONE OF THE UK'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT HOSPITAL PROVIDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)