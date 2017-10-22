Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

Bombardier signs deal with Spicejet for 50 Q400 turboprop planes Sept 29 Airplane maker Bombardier Inc has sealed a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop planes to India's SpiceJet, carrying a list price of $1.7 billion, the Canadian company said on Friday.

SpiceJet commits to buy Boeing's 737 MAX 10 planes worth $4.7 bln NEW DELHI, June 19 Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet has committed to buy the new 737 MAX 10 planes from Boeing Co, the companies said, becoming an inaugural customer for an aircraft designed to blunt strong sales of rival planemaker Airbus' A321neo.