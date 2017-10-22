Edition:
SPAR Group Ltd (SPPJ.J)

SPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

17,229.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-241.00 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
17,470.00
Open
17,585.00
Day's High
17,587.00
Day's Low
17,229.00
Volume
997,947
Avg. Vol
636,359
52-wk High
20,499.00
52-wk Low
15,018.00

BRIEF-Spar Group says interim HEPS down 0.9 pct to 475.5 cents

* Spar group ltd - ‍interim dividend declared 240 cents per share​

