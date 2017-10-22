Axel Springer SE (SPRGn.DE)

BRIEF-General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. announces sale of about 2.23 mln shares in Axel Springer SE * BOOKRUNNER SAYS GENERAL ATLANTIC COÖPERATIEF U.A. ANNOUNCES SALE OF ABOUT 2.23 MILLION SHARES IN AXEL SPRINGER SE Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Axel Springer: Bookrunner says orders not at 54.50 euros risk missing transaction * Axel Springer SE : Bookrunner says orders not at 54.50 euros risk missing the transaction; books are covered at that level Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Bookrunner says book is covered on Axel Springer placing * AXEL SPRINGER SE: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME; BOOKS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. launches placement of about 2.23 mln shares in Axel Springer SE - bookrunner * BOOKRUNNER SAYS GENERAL ATLANTIC COÖPERATIEF U.A. LAUNCHES PLACEMENT OF APPROX. 2.23 MILLION SHARES IN AXEL SPRINGER SE Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Axel springer se axel springer and united internet bring together awin and affilinet, forming one global affiliate network * Axel springer and united internet bring together awin and affilinet, forming one global affiliate network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Books for Axel Springer placing to close at 630 pm London time -bookrunner‍​ * Says orders not at 54.90 euros risk missing the transaction‍​

BRIEF-Axel Springer to not receive proceeds from General Atlantic stake sale -bookrunner * Co will not receive any proceeds from general atlantic's placement of about 2.25 million shares Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

BRIEF-Books for Axel Springer placing covered, books to close shortly -bookrunner * Books expected to close at short notice Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)