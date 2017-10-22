Edition:
United States

Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)

SPX.L on London Stock Exchange

5,635.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

15.00 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
5,620.00
Open
5,665.00
Day's High
5,665.00
Day's Low
5,610.00
Volume
105,588
Avg. Vol
164,994
52-wk High
5,875.00
52-wk Low
4,076.00

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 9 2017

Valve maker Spirax-Sarco H1 revenue rises 25 pct

Aug 9 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc reported a 25 pct rise in first-half revenue, helped by acquisitions, a weak sterling and strength in its operations outside the UK.

Continue Reading

Britain's Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 million

Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

UPDATE 1-Britain's Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 mln

May 26 Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Britain's Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 mln

May 26 Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SPX.L Market Views