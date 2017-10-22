Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)

Britain's Spirax-Sarco to buy thermal tech firm Chromalox for $415 million Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had agreed to buy Pittsburgh-based thermal technology company Chromalox Inc from private equity firm Irving Place Capital for $415 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

