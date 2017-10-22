Sirius Real Estate Ltd (SREJ.J)
SREJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,080.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
1,080.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-10.00 (-0.92%)
-10.00 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
1,090.00
1,090.00
Open
1,080.00
1,080.00
Day's High
1,100.00
1,100.00
Day's Low
1,079.00
1,079.00
Volume
240,789
240,789
Avg. Vol
648,584
648,584
52-wk High
1,160.00
1,160.00
52-wk Low
750.00
750.00
BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate says private placement to raise about EUR 25 mln
* ANNOUNCE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 39,888,185 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO RAISE ABOUT EUR 25 MILLION1 TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO
BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate updates on completion of acquisition of two properties
* Completion of acquisition of two properties for a combined total acquisition cost of eur 24.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate completes acquisition of two properties
* Says completion of acquisition of two properties for combined total acquisition cost of EUR 24.5 million
