Edition:
United States

SRF Ltd (SRFL.NS)

SRFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,653.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-21.05 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
Rs1,675.00
Open
Rs1,684.90
Day's High
Rs1,687.80
Day's Low
Rs1,639.50
Volume
34,931
Avg. Vol
187,655
52-wk High
Rs1,958.40
52-wk Low
Rs1,351.00

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 8 2017

BRIEF-SRF appoints Sanjay Chatrath as CEO

* Says appointed Sanjay Chatrath as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's SRF June-qtr consol profit down about 33 pct

* June quarter consol profit 1.04 billion rupees versus 1.55 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-SRF gets approval for setting up of facility in Gujarat

* Q1 results of fy18 have been subdued due to headwinds in form of sharp rupee appreciation against the dollar and transitional issues related to GST

BRIEF-India's SRF to offer & issue NCDs aggregating up to INR 3 bln

* Says to offer & issue listed, secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 3 billion on a private placement basis

BRIEF-India's SRF to consider issue of NCDs worth 3 bln rupees

* Says to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating to inr 3 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-SRF Ltd approves setting-up of facility to produce agrochemical

* Approved setting-up of facility to produce agrochemical at chemical complex in Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated cost of INR 1.80 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's SRF Ltd consol March-qtr profit up about 16 pct

* SRF Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.11 billion rupees

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SRFL.NS Market Views