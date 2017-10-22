Edition:
United States

Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)

SRP.L on London Stock Exchange

117.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
117.00
Open
117.20
Day's High
118.80
Day's Low
116.60
Volume
984,454
Avg. Vol
2,407,177
52-wk High
151.10
52-wk Low
104.50

Thu, Aug 24 2017

BRIEF-Serco awarded contract to manage Texas department of transportation traffic management center

* Serco awarded new contract to manage the Texas department of transportation traffic management center

Serco first-half results on track, pipeline gives room for optimism

EDINBURGH, Aug 3 British outsourcing group Serco said a better-than-expected outlook for its bid pipeline kept it on track to meet profit and revenue guidance this year despite several of its markets turning markedly more unpredictable.

BRIEF-Serco appoints Blackrock for a 1.5 bln stg liability driven investing portfolio

* Trustees of Serco pension scheme have appointed Blackrock to manage its liability driven investing (LDI) portfolio

Britain's Serco Group wins $2 bln Australian contract

June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Serco Group partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust

* ‍Serco partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust to transform catering and cleaning​

BRIEF-Serco says awarded new $101 million contract

* Serco awarded new $101 million contract to manage hazardous materials for Defense Logistics Agency

