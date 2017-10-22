Serco Group PLC (SRP.L)

Serco first-half results on track, pipeline gives room for optimism EDINBURGH, Aug 3 British outsourcing group Serco said a better-than-expected outlook for its bid pipeline kept it on track to meet profit and revenue guidance this year despite several of its markets turning markedly more unpredictable.

BRIEF-Serco appoints Blackrock for a 1.5 bln stg liability driven investing portfolio * Trustees of Serco pension scheme have appointed Blackrock to manage its liability driven investing (LDI) portfolio

Britain's Serco Group wins $2 bln Australian contract June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Serco Group partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust * ‍Serco partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust to transform catering and cleaning​