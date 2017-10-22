Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (SRTR.NS)
1,084.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-19.45 (-1.76%)
Rs1,104.25
Rs1,104.10
Rs1,107.80
Rs1,072.35
28,819
854,887
Rs1,198.65
Rs778.05
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Allots NCDs worth 1 billion rupees on pvt placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xLfwoa) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allotted non-convertible subordinated debt aggregating to 1 bln rupees
* Aapproved, allotted 1000 non-convertible subordinated debt aggregating to 1 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2gf3NIr Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co to consider raising funds via issue of NCDs
* Says to consider raising funds via issue of redeemable NCDs on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2gecxhV Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co to consider raising funds via issue of securities
* To consider raising funds via issue of securities in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2wneRJV Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co allots NCDs aggregating to 500 mln rupees
* Allotment committee - NCDs allotted secured redeemable NCDs aggregating to INR 500 million on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2w4rcSV Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance buys 5 pct stake in Freight Commerce Solutions
* Says bought over 5 percent paid up capital of Freight Commerce Solutions for about 69.99 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2xk4xWn Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Company approves allotment of NCDs worth 500 mln rupees
* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth 500 million rupees Source text: [Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange that the Allotment Committee - NCDs of the Company in its meeting held today, approved and allotted 500 Secured Redeemable Rated Listed Non-Convertible Debenture of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) each, aggregating to Rs. 50 crore on private placement basis.] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance considers raising of funds
* Says considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings Source text - http://bit.ly/2xCltVY Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co says allotted NCDs aggregating to 2 bln rupees
* Approved and allotted NCDs aggregating to 2 billion rupees on private placement basis
BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance allots NCDs worth up to 250 mln rupees
* Says approved, allotted ncds worth up to 250 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: