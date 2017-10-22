Edition:
Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)

SRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
$13.30
Open
$13.30
Day's High
$13.36
Day's Low
$13.25
Volume
17,019
Avg. Vol
41,527
52-wk High
$15.35
52-wk Low
$12.99

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT says to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for $24.7 mln

* Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of National Hills Shopping Center in Georgia​

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces agreement to buy West Valley Marketplace for $34.5 mln

* Announced binding agreement to acquire West Valley Marketplace for U.S. $34.5 million

BRIEF-Slate Retail announces purchase of Dorman Centre in South Carolina

* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of dorman centre in South Carolina

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT reports purchase of north lake commons in Chicago

* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of north lake commons in Chicago

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando

* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Duluth Station in Georgia

* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Duluth station in Georgia

BRIEF-Slate Retail Reit reports Q2 FFO of 30 cents per unit

* Increased quarterly year-over-year same-property net operating income by $0.2 million or 1.5 percent to $16.0 million.

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT reports purchase of 5 assets in Florida and Pennsylvania

* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of five assets in Florida and Pennsylvania

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering

* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement

