SSE PLC (SSE.L)
SSE.L on London Stock Exchange
1,386.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,386.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.00 (-0.43%)
-6.00 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
1,392.00
1,392.00
Open
1,393.00
1,393.00
Day's High
1,400.00
1,400.00
Day's Low
1,376.00
1,376.00
Volume
2,566,086
2,566,086
Avg. Vol
3,885,985
3,885,985
52-wk High
1,612.00
1,612.00
52-wk Low
1,341.00
1,341.00
Select another date:
Tue, Sep 26 2017
BRIEF-Norsk Hydro wins regulatory approval of Sapa takeover
* Competition authorities have approved the acquisition of Sapa
UPDATE 2-Norway's Hydro in $3.2 bln deal for aluminium firm Sapa
* Orkla continues drive towards pure-play consumer goods maker
Select another date:
- Richard Zeits Positions For 2017, Part 2: Oil M&A Likely To Accelerate As Oil Recovers
- Tracking Carl Icahn's Portfolio - Q2 2016 Update
- Energy Recap: Rig Count Rises, What's Up In The Bakken, And Some New Energy Bankruptcy Data
- Energy Recap: Oil Rig Count Up Again
- Energy Recap: Rig Count Rises For 2nd Week In A Row
- Seventy Seven Energy - That Ship Has Sailed