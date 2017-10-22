Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL.TO)
Mon, Oct 2 2017
BRIEF-Sandstorm sells 14,290 gold equivalent ounces in Q3
* Sandstorm Gold announces third quarter production numbers, provides asset updates
BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources
* Has amended Bachelor Lake gold stream with Metanor Resources Inc.
BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold announces disposition of 10.8 mln common shares of Mason Resources for gross proceeds of C$2.8 mln
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - announcing disposition of 10.8 million common shares of Mason Resources Corp for gross proceeds of C$2.8 million
BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold Q2 revenue of $16.1 mln versus Q2 2016 revenue $15.7 mln
* Qtrly attributable Gold equivalent ounces soldof 12,750 ounces versus Q2 2016 of 12,517 ounces
BRIEF-SANDSTORM ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM MARIANA COURT MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING
* SANDSTORM ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM MARIANA COURT MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER MEETING
BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold reports Q1 revenue of $18.8 mln vs $13.4 mln
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 15,558 ounces versus 11,381 ounces
BRIEF-Sandstorm and Mariana announce combination to create mid-tier streaming company
* Sandstorm and Mariana announce recommended combination to create leading mid-tier streaming company
