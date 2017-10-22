STADA Arzneimittel AG (STAGn.DE)
Wed, Sep 27 2017
BRIEF-Appointment of five new supervisory board members at Stada -Bain Capital, Cinven
* dgap-news: bain capital and cinven announce appointment of five new supervisory board members at stada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
BRIEF-Stada says elects Guenter von Au as new chairman
* dgap-adhoc: stada arzneimittel ag: supervisory board of stada arzneimittel ag elects dr. Günter von au as new chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
BRIEF-Stada says investigation finds no misconduct by execs
* Says external law firm’s investigation of certain former execs didn't find evidence of self-enrichment, bribery or other criminal activity
LPC-Stada’s giant €2.35bn buyout loan launches
LONDON, Sept 4 A €2.35bn jumbo loan financing backing private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven’s buyout of German generic drugmaker Stada has launched to Europe’s leveraged loan market, banking sources said on Monday.
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Bain Capital and Cinven will offer minority Stada shareholders a marked-up 74.40 euros per share to get full control of the German generic drugmaker, the buyout groups said, giving in to pressure from hold-out investor Elliott Management.
