Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)

Standard Chartered chairman urges U.S. to preserve bank resolution regime WASHINGTON The chairman of British bank Standard Chartered [STANB.UL] called on U.S. policymakers to preserve a key post-crisis power that allows bank regulators to wind down a failing lender, even as the Trump administration looks to slash red tape across the financial sector.

Regulators probe Standard Chartered over 1.4 billion dollar transfer: source LONDON Financial watchdogs in Europe and Asia are investigating Standard Chartered Plc over the transfer of 1.4 billion dollars of private bank client assets from Guernsey to Singapore ahead of new tax transparency rules, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Regulators probe Standard Chartered over 1.4 bln dollar transfer - source LONDON, Oct 5 Financial watchdogs in Europe and Asia are investigating Standard Chartered Plc over the transfer of 1.4 billion dollars of private bank client assets from Guernsey to Singapore ahead of new tax transparency rules, according to a source familiar with the matter.

MOVES-Standard Chartered names Demir Avigdor managing director Sept 19 Standard Chartered Private Bank, the private banking unit of Standard Chartered Plc, named Demir Avigdor managing director and market head of Africa and Europe, effective Oct. 30.

StanChart to meet Britain's financial watchdog over Indonesia probe LONDON Standard Chartered will meet Britain's Financial Conduct Authority this week over allegations of corruption at an Indonesian power plant company majority-owned by its private equity arm, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

StanChart to meet Britain's financial watchdog over Indonesia probe LONDON, Sept 11 Standard Chartered will meet Britain's Financial Conduct Authority this week over allegations of corruption at an Indonesian power plant company majority-owned by its private equity arm, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

MOVES- MUFG, Maven Capital, Standard Chartered Aug 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MOVES- Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, Houlihan Lokey Aug 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.