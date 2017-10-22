Edition:
United States

StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI)

STAR.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.70SGD
9:32pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$2.70
Open
$2.70
Day's High
$2.72
Day's Low
$2.70
Volume
517,600
Avg. Vol
2,457,211
52-wk High
$3.42
52-wk Low
$2.54

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 2 2017

BRIEF-Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln

* Quarterly net profit of S$85.7 million versus S$108.6 million a year ago

Continue Reading

BRIEF-StarHub announces acquisition of remaining shares in Accel Systems & Technologies

* Proposed acquisition of remaining shares in Accel Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd

BRIEF-MM2 Asia enters placement agreement with Starhub Ltd​

* Starhub has agreed to subscribe for 26.3 million new ordinary shares in capital of company at S$0.57 per placement share

BRIEF-StarHub announces issue of S$200 mln perpetual securities

* Starhub Ltd Announces Issue Of S$200 mln 3.95% Subordinated Perpetual Securities

BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry

* Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017​

BRIEF-Starhub proposed acquisition of shares in Accel Systems & Technologies

* announced an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Accel Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd for a total consideration of S$19.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-StarHub qtrly net profit S$73.1 mln

* Qtrly revenue S$592.3 million versus S$590.9 million a year ago

BRIEF-Starhub responds to IMDA's findings on home broadband DNS incidents

* Note IMDA's findings that significant increase in traffic to our home broadband dns in october 2016 do not fit typical DDOS patterns

Select another date:

Market Views

» More STAR.SI Market Views