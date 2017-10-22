StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI)
2.70SGD
9:32pm EDT
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$2.70
$2.70
$2.72
$2.70
517,600
2,457,211
$3.42
$2.54
Wed, Aug 2 2017
BRIEF-Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln
* Quarterly net profit of S$85.7 million versus S$108.6 million a year ago
BRIEF-StarHub announces acquisition of remaining shares in Accel Systems & Technologies
* Proposed acquisition of remaining shares in Accel Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd
BRIEF-MM2 Asia enters placement agreement with Starhub Ltd
* Starhub has agreed to subscribe for 26.3 million new ordinary shares in capital of company at S$0.57 per placement share
BRIEF-StarHub announces issue of S$200 mln perpetual securities
* Starhub Ltd Announces Issue Of S$200 mln 3.95% Subordinated Perpetual Securities
BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry
* Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017
BRIEF-Starhub proposed acquisition of shares in Accel Systems & Technologies
* announced an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Accel Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd for a total consideration of S$19.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-StarHub qtrly net profit S$73.1 mln
* Qtrly revenue S$592.3 million versus S$590.9 million a year ago
BRIEF-Starhub responds to IMDA's findings on home broadband DNS incidents
* Note IMDA's findings that significant increase in traffic to our home broadband dns in october 2016 do not fit typical DDOS patterns