Student Transportation Inc (STB.TO)
STB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Wed, Sep 20 2017
BRIEF-Student Transportation reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Student Transportation Inc. reports fourth quarter & fiscal year 2017 results
BRIEF-Student Transportation Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Student transportation inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
