Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)

STSA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

867.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.90 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs874.55
Open
Rs870.50
Day's High
Rs874.55
Day's Low
Rs863.45
Volume
37,346
Avg. Vol
367,043
52-wk High
Rs1,274.70
52-wk Low
Rs832.20

Tue, Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules

* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules

BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2x75CQP Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA nod for potassium citrate extended-release tablets

* Says receives USFDA approval for potassium citrate extended-release tablets

BRIEF-Strides Shasun seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2v8XIHt Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol profit 57.8 million rupees versus 324.7 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for cetirizine softgel capsules

* Says receives USFDA approval for cetirizine softgel capsules

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets

* Says co gets U.S. FDA approval for Promethazine Hydrochloride tablets

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun says CCI approves scheme of arrangement

* CCI approves scheme of arrangement between co, Sequent Scientific Ltd & Solara Active Pharma Sciences

BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets

* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets

BRIEF-Strides Shasun says gets USFDA approval for capsules indicated to treat Parkinson's disease

* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride capsules

