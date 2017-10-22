Edition:
United States

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (STWH.NS)

STWH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

897.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs9.10 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs887.90
Open
Rs898.40
Day's High
Rs898.40
Day's Low
Rs879.00
Volume
7,537
Avg. Vol
8,561
52-wk High
Rs958.00
52-wk Low
Rs480.00

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets order of caravan wheels from Europe

* Says ‍SSWL bags big repeat order of caravan wheels from Europe.​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels ‍gets order from Europe worth about 220 mln rupees​

* Says ‍estimated value of contract is about 220 million rupees for period of 4 years​

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels ‍gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market​

* Says ‍gets exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU caravan market​

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales up 7 pct in Sept

* Says in september 2017, total wheel rim sales of 1.3 million, up 7 percent

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits

* Gets shareholders' nod for enhancing borrowing limits to INR 20 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xLl1a1 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets additional 8,500 wheel order from Europe

* Says sswl receives additional 8,500 wheel order from Europe

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets additional caravan wheel order from Europe

* Order covers supplies of about 27,000 steel wheels in two months; wheels to be shipped from co's Chennai plant Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vXUTo0) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Steel Strips Wheels June-qtr profit falls about 5 pct

* Profit in June quarter last year was 172.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 3.67 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vUJji5) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels total wheel rim sales of 1.3 mln in July

* Says exports shipments were down 30 pct in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels says gets caravan wheel order from EU caravan market

* Says SSWL receives additional caravan wheel order from Europe

Select another date:

Market Views

» More STWH.NS Market Views