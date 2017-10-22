Edition:
United States

Sun International Ltd (SUIJ.J)

SUIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,238.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-55.00 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
5,293.00
Open
5,280.00
Day's High
5,330.00
Day's Low
5,238.00
Volume
345,533
Avg. Vol
249,040
52-wk High
9,131.00
52-wk Low
4,830.00

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Sun International unit concludes share purchase agreement with Thunderbird Resorts, Casinos Peruanos​

* UNIT ‍SUN DREAMS S.A. HAS ENTERED INTO AND CONCLUDED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH THUNDERBIRD RESORTS INC. AND CASINOS PERUANOS​

Continue Reading

South Africa's Sun International reviews Panama and Colombia operations

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 South Africa's Sun International is looking to sell certain assets it has in the Ocean Sun Casino in Panama and is planning to exit the Sun Nao Casino in Colombia, the casino and hotel operator's chief executive said on Monday.

BRIEF-Sun International ‍HY revenue up 19 pct to 7.6 bln rands

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍HY GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 19% FROM R6.4 BILLION TO R7.6 BILLION​

BRIEF-Sun International sees HY HEPS to be a loss of between 71 cents and 85 cents

* SEES ‍HY BASIC EPS LOSS OF 56 CENTS PER SHARE TO 62 CENTS PER SHARE VERSUS EARNINGS PROFIT OF 32 CENTS PER SHARE YEAR AGO​

BRIEF-Sun International ‍HY total group revenue up 19 pct to 7.7 bln rand

* ‍HY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 19% FROM R6.4 BILLION TO R7.7 BILLION​

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Sun International to hike stake in Latin American venture

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International said on Tuesday it would raise its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams to almost 65 percent from about 55 percent in its bid to expand its gaming and hospitality business abroad.

S.Africa's Sun International raises stake in Sun Dreams

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Sun International offers to buy 50 pct of EDS's interest in Sun Dreams

* Proposed acquisition by Sun international of 50 pct of EDS's equity interest in Sun Dreams

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SUIJ.J Market Views