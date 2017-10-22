Sul America SA (SULA11.SA)
SULA11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
17.80BRL
20 Oct 2017
17.80BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.09 (+0.51%)
R$ 0.09 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
R$ 17.71
R$ 17.71
Open
R$ 17.72
R$ 17.72
Day's High
R$ 17.82
R$ 17.82
Day's Low
R$ 17.65
R$ 17.65
Volume
777,900
777,900
Avg. Vol
960,382
960,382
52-wk High
R$ 21.94
R$ 21.94
52-wk Low
R$ 15.00
R$ 15.00
Select another date:
Thu, Sep 21 2017
Fitch Expects to Rate Sul America S.A.'s Fifth Debenture Issuance 'A+(bra)'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A+(bra)' Long-term National Rating to Sul America S.A.'s (SASA) fifth issuance of simple, unsecured and non-convertible debentures. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating of the fifth debenture issuance is one notch below SASA's Long-term National Rating and equivalent to the existing ratings of the third and fourth debenture issuances. Per Fitch's rating criteria,
Select another date: