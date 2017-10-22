Sunteck Realty Ltd (SUNT.NS)
SUNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
324.15INR
19 Oct 2017
324.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.05 (-0.63%)
Rs-2.05 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs326.20
Rs326.20
Open
Rs327.40
Rs327.40
Day's High
Rs329.40
Rs329.40
Day's Low
Rs321.00
Rs321.00
Volume
41,590
41,590
Avg. Vol
256,625
256,625
52-wk High
Rs336.85
Rs336.85
52-wk Low
Rs87.30
Rs87.30
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty June-qtr consol PAT falls
* June quarter consol profit after tax 398.3 million rupees versus profit 681.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sunteck Realty gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for sub-division of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter profit after tax 289.7 million rupees versus profit37 million rupees year ago
