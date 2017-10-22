Edition:
Suven Life Sciences Ltd (SUVP.NS)

SUVP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

220.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.65 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs223.25
Open
Rs225.85
Day's High
Rs225.90
Day's Low
Rs218.55
Volume
282,127
Avg. Vol
386,801
52-wk High
Rs230.40
52-wk Low
Rs149.00

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-India's Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Singapore

* Gets product patent from Singapore related to new chemical entities for treating disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases Source text - http://bit.ly/2ghXZxC Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in New Zealand​

* Product patent corresponds to New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases‍​‍​

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patents in India, Japan

* Says Suven Life Sciences secures product patents in India and Japan

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences gets product patent in Japan​

* Patent for new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures process patents in Europe, Japan and New Zealand

* Patents for new chemical entities for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vKB7xV) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Suven Life Sciences June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 295.7 million rupees versus 325.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia

* Says Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia

BRIEF-Suven Life Sciences secures product patent in Australia and the U.S.

* Suven Life Sciences secures a product patent in Australia and USA

