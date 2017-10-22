Edition:
United States

Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L)

SVT.L on London Stock Exchange

2,139.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
2,143.00
Open
2,151.00
Day's High
2,151.00
Day's Low
2,129.00
Volume
1,113,584
Avg. Vol
927,925
52-wk High
2,575.00
52-wk Low
2,047.00

Select another date:

Mon, Sep 4 2017

BRIEF-Severn Trent announces organisational changes to its Wholesale business

* SEVERN TRENT - ‍ORGANISATIONAL CHANGES TO ITS WHOLESALE BUSINESS TO DRIVE FURTHER IMPROVED PERFORMANCE THIS AMP 1

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Severn Trent sees FY trading in line with expectations

* Due to reclassification of North American business to discont operations, guidance for remainder of business services segment has been upgraded

UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 million

British water utility Severn Trent Plc on Monday said it would sell its North American unit for $62 million to focus on its core UK business.

UK water utility Severn Trent to sell U.S. unit for $62 mln

July 3 British water utility Severn Trent Plc on Monday said it would sell its North American unit for $62 million to focus on its core UK business.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More SVT.L Market Views