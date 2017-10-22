Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L)
TATE.L on London Stock Exchange
632.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
632.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-9.00 (-1.40%)
-9.00 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
641.50
641.50
Open
641.00
641.00
Day's High
643.00
643.00
Day's Low
626.00
626.00
Volume
2,705,993
2,705,993
Avg. Vol
1,922,081
1,922,081
52-wk High
850.00
850.00
52-wk Low
622.00
622.00
Select another date:
Thu, Jul 27 2017
BRIEF-Tate & Lyle says made "encouraging" start to year, with Q1 profit up
* TATE & LYLE PLC - GROUP MADE AN ENCOURAGING START TO YEAR WITH PROFIT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AHEAD OF COMPARATIVE PERIOD, AND VOLUME AHEAD IN BOTH DIVISIONS
Tate & Lyle profit jumps on weak sterling
LONDON, May 25 British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle reported higher full-year sales and earnings on Thursday, helped by an improving business performance and a weaker British currency.
Select another date:
- European Markets Look to U.S. Jobs Figures, As Local Economies Show Weakness
- 3 FTSE 100 Growth-and-Income Shares
- Tate & Lyle Reports Sales and Profit Growth
- 3 FTSE 100 Shares for the Week Ahead
- Are These the Ultimate Retirement Shares?
- Why National Grid, Tate & Lyle and Lonrho Should Beat the FTSE 100 Today