TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)

TCAPI.L on London Stock Exchange

539.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
538.00
Open
538.50
Day's High
541.00
Day's Low
537.50
Volume
594,898
Avg. Vol
1,666,055
52-wk High
541.50
52-wk Low
345.90

Tue, Aug 8 2017

UPDATE 1-UK voice broker TP ICAP's first-half underlying profit rises 23 pct

Aug 8 TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit, helped by a strong performance in its rates business.

UK's TP ICAP reports H1 underlying profit up 23 pct

Aug 8 TP ICAP Plc, the world's largest voice broker, reported a 23.1 percent rise in underlying operating profit to 144 million pounds ($188 million) on Tuesday.

BRIEF-TP ICAP first-half profit rises

* HY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £71M (2016: £86M PRO FORMA, £35M REPORTED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-TP ICAP says completes 270 million pounds bulk annuity deal

* Says strengthens balance sheet with 270 million pounds bulk annuity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

