Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TCELL.IS)

UPDATE 1-Telia sells 7 pct stake in Turkcell for SEK 4.1 bln Sept 19 Nordic telecom operator Telia Company said on Tuesday said it had sold a 7 percent stake in Turkish mobile operator Turkcell in a deal generating proceeds of about 4.1 billion Swedish crowns ($516 million).

BRIEF-Telia sells 153.5 mln Turkcell shares in placing * Says following completion of placing and sale, Telia Company will own 24.0 percent of issued share capital of Turkcell through its ownership in Turkcell Holding

BRIEF-Bookrunner says orders not at TRY11.60 in Turkcell ABB * : BOOKRUNNER - BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT 6.15PM UK TIME Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

BRIEF-Bookrunner says books covered throughout the range in Turkcell ABB * BLOCK TRADE - BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE GUIDANCE OF TRY11.55-11.60, COVERED THROUGHOUT THE RANGE, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT 6.15PM UK TIME IN TURKCELL ABB Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

UPDATE 1-Telia to sell remaining 7 pct direct stake in Turkcell Sept 18 Nordic telecom group Telia Company launched on Monday an offer to sell its remaining direct stake in Turkish operator Turkcell to institutional investors as part of a bid to focus on core markets.

BRIEF-Books for Turkcell offer are covered -bookrunner * BOOKS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Investor interest in Turkcell ‍offer exceeds deal size :bookrunner * ‍VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF DEAL SIZE, FROM A LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE​

BRIEF-Sweden's Telia says to sell 7 pct stake in Turkcell * Telia company announces proposed sale of part of its stake in Turkcell