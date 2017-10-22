Thales SA (TCFP.PA)

Aerospace and defence group Thales keeps targets as Q3 sales dip PARIS, Oct 19 French aerospace and defence technology group Thales reported a dip in third-quarter sales compared to a year earlier, yet nevertheless kept its financial goals due to positive market trends and solid orders.

Defense contractors Thales, General Dynamics hit with patent lawsuits A patent-holding firm sued defense contractors General Dynamics Corporation and Thales SA on Friday, saying they incorporated its patented wireless communications technology into their radio base stations.

BRIEF-Thales CEO says unfazed by United Tech-Rockwell deal * Thales CEO says United Tech-Rockwell Collins deal "doesn't change" anything for Thales, we are "sufficiently diversified" to withstand such moves Further company coverage: (Reporting y Paris Newsroom)

UPDATE 2-Thales beats first-half forecasts and sees positive trend PARIS, July 26 French defence and aerospace company Thales reported better than expected first-half profit and sales on Wednesday as new orders rose and the company's transport infrastructure division climbed out of the red.

BRIEF-Thales announces partnership with Echostar Mobile on mobile satellite connectivity * ECHOSTAR MOBILE AND THALES PARTNER ON MOBILE SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY FOR PUBLIC PROTECTION AND DISASTER RELIEF Source text: http://bit.ly/2sEJk4Y Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Thales, Inmarsat announce successful conclusion of tests on Thales' System 21 product * Thales and Inmarsat successfully conclude tests demonstrating resilient communications using System 21 modem over Global Xpress high-capacity steerable antennas