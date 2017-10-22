Edition:
Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO)

TCLa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$26.51
Open
$26.49
Day's High
$26.61
Day's Low
$26.40
Volume
37,683
Avg. Vol
109,579
52-wk High
$27.21
52-wk Low
$17.18

BRIEF-TC Media sells its Saint-Jerome weekly: Journal Le Nord

* Sale of its Saint-Jérôme-based weekly Journal Le Nord, as well as its related web property, to Journal Le Nord inc.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Transcontinental announces ‍departure of André Tremblay, appointment of Yves Leduc to board ​

* Announces ‍departure of André Tremblay and appointment of Yves Leduc to corporation's board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Transcontinental q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.65

* Transcontinental Inc. Announces its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announced sale of 2 publications

* Co's media sector, TC media, announced sale of its two Drummondville-based publications

BRIEF-Transcontinental reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.60

* Transcontinental Inc announces its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

