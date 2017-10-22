Transaction Capital Ltd (TCPJ.J)
TCPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,490.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-10.00 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
1,500.00
Open
1,455.00
Day's High
1,500.00
Day's Low
1,455.00
Volume
78,123
Avg. Vol
240,103
52-wk High
1,600.00
52-wk Low
1,226.00
Fri, Sep 8 2017
BRIEF-Transaction Capital says chairman of audit committee steps down
* RABOIJANE (MOSES) KGOSANA HAS STEPPED DOWN AS CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF AUDIT, RISK AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE
BRIEF-Transaction Capital HY core HEPS up 17 pct
* Interim dividend per share 15.0 cents, up 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
