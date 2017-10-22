Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.BO)
Thu, Oct 12 2017
UPDATE 2-India's TCS positive on retail business turnaround, cautious on financial services
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Oct 12 India's top IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said it expected an uptick in the retail business segment in the coming quarters but remained cautious about the banking and financial services segments that form the bulk of its revenues.
BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen
* Tata Consultancy Services exec says TCS past disruption caused by FinTech
Tata Consultancy Services reports slip in Q2 profit
Oct 12 India's biggest software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), reported a two percent decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday hurt by higher expenses.
U.S. jury cuts damages in TCS-Epic trade secrets lawsuit
MUMBAI, Oct 1 India's top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said on Sunday a U.S. jury had more than halved to $420 million the damages it has to pay to medical software company Epic Systems in a trade secrets lawsuit.
BRIEF-India's TCS unit Diligenta partners with Scottish Widows for policy administration services
* Says Scottish Widows partners with co's unit Diligenta to offer policy administration services Source text: http://bit.ly/2hvgb76 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services partners with GE to integrate intelligence into services data lake platform
* Says TCS partners with GE to integrate intelligence into services data lake platform Source text - http://bit.ly/2wLDtNy Further company coverage:
India's TCS sees big opportunity in manufacturing, life sciences
MUMBAI India's top IT services company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is moving to capitalize on growth opportunities in areas such as life sciences and manufacturing, Chief Executive Rajesh Gopinathan said on Friday.
India's NSE index ends slightly lower after breaching 9,900 level for first time
July 14 India's NSE index ended slightly lower on Friday after breaching the 9,900 level for the first time as investors booked profits after four straight sessions of gains, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell on disappointing earnings.
Indian shares fall; TCS drags
July 14 - India's NSE index fell on Friday after briefly trading above 9,900 for the first time as investors booked profits following a four-day winning streak, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell on disappointing earnings.
BRIEF-India's Tata Consultancy Services says co sees weakness in retail segment
* Exec says volume of small and medium sized digital deals continues to be strong