Tradehold Ltd (TDHJ.J)
TDHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,834.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
1,834.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
25.00 (+1.38%)
25.00 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
1,809.00
1,809.00
Open
1,825.00
1,825.00
Day's High
1,840.00
1,840.00
Day's Low
1,761.00
1,761.00
Volume
121,909
121,909
Avg. Vol
37,719
37,719
52-wk High
2,599.00
2,599.00
52-wk Low
1,601.00
1,601.00
BRIEF-Tradehold sees HY NAV per share between 25.5-40.5 pct higher
* NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY BETWEEN 25.5 PCT AND 40.5 PCT
BRIEF-Tradehold restructures to list financial services interests separately
* TRADEHOLD RESTRUCTURES TO LIST FINANCIAL SERVICES INTERESTS SEPARATELY
BRIEF-Tradehold to restructure non-property business
* TAKEN FIRST STEP OF SERIES OF DEALS TO GIVE EFFECT TO REORGANISATION OF GROUP THROUGH SEPARATION OF NON-PROPERTY INTERESTS
