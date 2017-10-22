Edition:
Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA)

TEC2.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

110.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.30 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
$112.80
Open
$112.00
Day's High
$114.20
Day's Low
$110.00
Volume
149,667
Avg. Vol
140,037
52-wk High
$114.20
52-wk Low
$53.00

Photo

Telecom Argentina shareholders approve merger with Cablevision

BUENOS AIRES Shareholders in Telecom Argentina SA approved a planned merger with cable TV provider Cablevision SA during a meeting on Thursday, the company said in a letter to Argentina's securities regulator on Friday.

Continue Reading

Exclusive: Argentina's Telecom/Cablevision would have to return airwaves

BUENOS AIRES Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevision SA will have to return broadcast airwaves spectrum to the Argentine government if a proposed merger between the two companies is to be approved, a source with the country's Enacom communications regulator told Reuters on Friday.

Telecom Argentina, Cablevision agree to merge amid telecoms reform

BUENOS AIRES Argentina's Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevisión SA reached a merger agreement enabling them to offer so-called quadruple play services, a result of President Mauricio Macri's telecom sector reforms.

