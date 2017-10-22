Telefonica SA (TEF.MC)
8.86EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.04 (+0.43%)
€8.83
€8.88
€8.89
€8.80
15,591,231
12,620,987
€10.63
€7.61
Wed, Sep 20 2017
BRIEF-Spain's Telefonica hikes capital 3 pct to convert bonds into shares
* Says has issued 154,326,696 new shares representing 2.9723 pct of its share capital in order to attend conversion of bonds into shares
Facing spectrum payments, Telefonica lobbies Mexico for a discount
MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Telefonica, the Spanish telecoms giant which has long struggled to gain traction in Mexico, is appealing to Mexican officials for a discount on spectrum payments coming due next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
Telefonica's Colombian unit to raise 1.8 billion euros to repay debt, fine
MADRID Telefonica's Colombian division plans to raise about 1.8 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in fresh capital to reduce debt and pay a fine linked to a local dispute, the Spanish telecoms company said on Wednesday.
UPDATE 1-Telefonica's Colombian unit to raise 1.8 bln euros to repay debt, fine
MADRID, Aug 30 Telefonica's Colombian division plans to raise about 1.8 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in fresh capital to reduce debt and pay a fine linked to a local dispute, the Spanish telecoms company said on Wednesday.
Telefonica's Colombian unit to raise 1.8 bln euros to repay debt, fine
MADRID, Aug 30 Telefonica's Colombian division plans to raise about 1.8 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in fresh capital to reduce debt and pay a fine linked to a local dispute, the Spanish telecoms company said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Telefonica to subscribe to ColTel's capital increase to settle PARAPAT debt
* SAYS COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES (COLTEL) TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY ABOUT 1.37 BILLION EUROS TO PAY DEBT
BRIEF-Telefonica says arbitration award at about 469.5 mln euros for Colombia Telecomunicaciones
* THE AMOUNT ESTABLISHED IN ARBITRATION AWARD AFFECTING COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES SA ESP (COLTEL) AND OTHER TELECOMMUNICATIONS OPERATOR IN COLOMBIA IS ABOUT 469.5 MILLION EUROS FOR COLTEL
BRIEF-Telefonica informs about the resolution of arbitration proceedings in Colombia
* INFORMS ABOUT THE RESOLUTION OF ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS IN COLOMBIA
UPDATE 1-Telefonica lifts revenue target despite Spanish weakness
MADRID, July 27 Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica on Thursday lifted its revenue target for 2017 after its second-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecast, helped by a buoyant Latin American business that more than offset persistent weakness in Spain.
Telefonica lifts revenue target despite Spanish weakness
MADRID, July 26 Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica on Thursday lifted its revenue target for 2017 after its second-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecast, helped by a buoyant Latin American business which more than offset persistent weakness in Spain.
- Don't Get Trapped By Telefonica's Momentum Story
- AT&T And Time Warner: Latest Merger Update
- The Nest Egg Portfolio: ArcelorMittal - A Forgotten Dividend Star Ready To Shine Again?
- Telefonica S.A. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
- Telefónica S.A. (TEF) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Telefonica: Do Not Pick Up This Telecom Provider