Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)

UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra first-quarter profit rises beats estimates July 31 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, reported a better than expected 7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by new clients for its digital services business.

India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit rises about 7 pct, beats estimates July 31 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth biggest software services exporter, on Monday reported an about 7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, beating estimates, helped by higher revenue from its IT segment.

BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra June qtr consol PAT down 0.6 pct * June quarter consol profit after tax 7.92 billion rupees versus profit of 7.97 billion rupees last year

UPDATE 1-India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 pct on weak margins BANGALORE/MUMBAI May 26 Tech Mahindra Ltd , India's fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, weighed down by weak margins and higher cost of services.

BRIEF-India's Tech Mahindra March-qtr consol profit falls about 33 pct * Tech Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 7.83 billion rupees