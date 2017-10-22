Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)
TEP.L on London Stock Exchange
1,200.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-10.00 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
1,210.00
Open
1,214.00
Day's High
1,214.00
Day's Low
1,184.00
Volume
169,182
Avg. Vol
81,485
52-wk High
1,342.00
52-wk Low
1,014.03
Tue, Jun 13 2017
BRIEF-Telecom Plus FY pretax profit rise 16.5 pct to 40.9 mln pounds
* FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 16.5 percent to 40.9 million stg
