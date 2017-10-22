Edition:
United States

Teranga Gold Corp (TGZ.TO)

TGZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.82CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$2.82
Open
$2.80
Day's High
$2.85
Day's Low
$2.80
Volume
139,820
Avg. Vol
422,953
52-wk High
$6.05
52-wk Low
$2.75

Select another date:

Mon, Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-Teranga Gold hedges about 50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018

* Teranga Gold hedges ~50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018, providing greater cash flow certainty during banfora project construction

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Teranga Gold says annualized gold production to increase by 50 pct

* Teranga Gold Corp - ‍company's annualized gold production expected to increase by 50% to between 300,000 and 350,000 ounces​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Teranga Gold Corp receives approval to delist from ASX​

* ‍australian Securities Exchange has approved its request for removal of company from official list of ASX​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports quarterly earnings per share $0.09

* Record second quarter production underlies solid financial results for Teranga Gold

BRIEF-Teranga Gold submits application for removal from official list of Australian Securities Exchange

* Teranga Gold submits application for removal from the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange

BRIEF-Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 mln ounces

* Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 million ounces: adds more than 400,000 ounces of gold and improves five-year production and cash flow profile

BRIEF-Teranga Gold says on track to achieve 2017 production guidance

* Teranga Gold Corp - we are on track to achieve our 2017 production guidance range of between 205,000 and 225,000 ounces

BRIEF-Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation

* Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation

BRIEF-Teranga gold qtrly net income per share $0.01

* Teranga Gold reports strong Q1 2017 production and financial results

Select another date:

Market Views

» More TGZ.TO Market Views