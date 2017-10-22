Teranga Gold Corp (TGZ.TO)
2.82CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$2.82
$2.80
$2.85
$2.80
139,820
422,953
$6.05
$2.75
Mon, Sep 11 2017
BRIEF-Teranga Gold hedges about 50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018
* Teranga Gold hedges ~50 pct of Sabodala production at $1,336 per ounce through 2018, providing greater cash flow certainty during banfora project construction
BRIEF-Teranga Gold says annualized gold production to increase by 50 pct
* Teranga Gold Corp - company's annualized gold production expected to increase by 50% to between 300,000 and 350,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Teranga Gold Corp receives approval to delist from ASX
* australian Securities Exchange has approved its request for removal of company from official list of ASX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports quarterly earnings per share $0.09
* Record second quarter production underlies solid financial results for Teranga Gold
BRIEF-Teranga Gold submits application for removal from official list of Australian Securities Exchange
* Teranga Gold submits application for removal from the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange
BRIEF-Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 mln ounces
* Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 million ounces: adds more than 400,000 ounces of gold and improves five-year production and cash flow profile
BRIEF-Teranga Gold says on track to achieve 2017 production guidance
* Teranga Gold Corp - we are on track to achieve our 2017 production guidance range of between 205,000 and 225,000 ounces
BRIEF-Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation
* Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation
BRIEF-Teranga gold qtrly net income per share $0.01
* Teranga Gold reports strong Q1 2017 production and financial results