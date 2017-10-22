Theratechnologies Inc (TH.TO)
TH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.84CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
$7.75
Open
$7.87
Day's High
$7.90
Day's Low
$7.81
Volume
40,075
Avg. Vol
117,069
52-wk High
$8.72
52-wk Low
$2.61
BRIEF-Theratechnologies Q3 loss per share c$0.04
* Theratechnologies announces financial results for third quarter of 2017
BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces new findings with investigational Antiretroviral Ibalizumab, with EGRIFTA
* Theratechnologies Inc - announces new findings with investigational Antiretroviral Ibalizumab and with EGRIFTA
BRIEF-Theratechnologies reports Q2 loss per share C$0.13
* Theratechnologies announces financial results for second quarter of 2017
BRIEF-Theratechnologies says FDA sets PDUFA date of Jan 3 for ibalizumab application
* FDA grants priority review to HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral ibalizumab
BRIEF-Theratechnologies partner Taimed submits biologics license application for Ibalizumab
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
