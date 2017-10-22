Tahoe Resources Inc (THO.TO)

BRIEF-Tahoe revises 2017 guidance for gold operations * Tahoe revises 2017 guidance for gold operations and provides updated reserves and resources at timmins west

CANADA STOCKS-TSX breaks slump in relief rally led by financials, Tahoe Resources TORONTO, Sept 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday on the weakening of Hurricane Irma overnight and North Korea refraining from a missile test to mark its 69th anniversary, with financial stocks and Tahoe Resources leading the rally.

Guatemala court grants Tahoe unit San Rafael right to operate GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 9 Guatemala's Supreme Court has ruled that the local unit of Canadian miner Tahoe Resources can restart work at its Juan Bosco and El Escobal mines while carrying out a mandatory consultation of the local indigenous population.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as Tahoe plunges; Hudson's Bay, Aecon spike TORONTO, Aug 25 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday, as Tahoe Resources Inc plunged after a Guatemalan court upheld a halt at its top mine and retailer Hudson's Bay Co and construction company Aecon Group Inc surged on word each are considering strategic options.

Tahoe stock hits new low as Guatemala court upholds suspension TORONTO Shares of Canada's Tahoe Resources Inc dove on Friday to an all-time low after the company said Guatemala's constitutional court upheld the license suspension of its top mine.

BRIEF-Tahoe Resources reports Q2 revenue of $209.6 million * Tahoe reports solid second quarter 2017 results; ceases dividend and suspends company-wide guidance due to uncertainty in Guatemala