Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS)

Tata Steel rules out IPO of Tata-Thyssen merged business for 2-3 years BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Tata Steel ruled out on Monday a flotation in the next two to three years of the planned merger of its European steel operations with those of ThyssenKrupp.

Workers remain sceptical about Thyssen-Tata steel deal DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 13 Labour leaders remain sceptical about a planned merger of Thyssenkrupp's European steel operations with those of Tata Steel , following the first meeting of a working group set up to convince workers to back the deal.

Indian shares rise; Tata Steel among top gainers Oct 6 Indian shares rose on Friday and were headed for a fifth session of gains in six, buoyed by a jump in Tata Steel on strong quarterly production numbers, while investors waited for a meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council later in the day.

Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure BERLIN Labor bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .

Thyssenkrupp unions fear loss of rights in Tata deal structure BERLIN, Oct 5 Labour bosses at Germany's Thyssenkrupp said workers' legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India's Tata Steel .

UPDATE 1-Thyssenkrupp's home state confident deal can be reached over Tata Steel * Thyssenkrupp supervisory board to decide in early 2018 (Adds NRW state premier comments, context)

Thyssenkrupp to protect labor representation in Tata deal: Bild FRANKFURT Thyssenkrupp will guarantee that workers will be equally represented following the planned merger of its European steel operations with Tata Steel's , its chief executive told a German newspaper.

Thyssenkrupp to raise capital ahead of Tata deal BERLIN, Sept 25 Germany's Thyssenkrupp will increase its capital by 10 percent in a sale of new shares to bolster its balance sheet ahead of a planned deal with India's Tata Steel.