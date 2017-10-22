Edition:
Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

TLW.L on London Stock Exchange

183.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.40 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
182.10
Open
182.80
Day's High
184.60
Day's Low
181.30
Volume
5,944,289
Avg. Vol
11,638,153
52-wk High
299.86
52-wk Low
142.30

Thu, Oct 12 2017

Tullow buys 90 pct stakes in four onshore blocks in Ivory Coast

Oct 12 Tullow Oil plc said it on Thursday it had bought 90 percent stakes in four onshore blocks in Ivory Coast while state oil company Petroci holds the remaining 10 percent.

UPDATE 1-Tullow to resume Ghana oilfield expansion after border dispute ruling

* Extra oil from TEN worth around $170 mln in 2018 - Bernstein (Updates throughout, adds details, background, analyst comment)

Tullow shares rise on Ghana, Ivory Coast ocean boundary ruling

Sept 25 Shares in Tullow Oil Plc rose more than 8 percent on Monday after the Africa-focused oil explorer said it expects to resume drilling at its multi-billion dollar TEN deepwater oil and gas project after a court ruling favoured Ghana in an ocean border dispute with Ivory Coast.

Britain's Tullow launches oil, gas exploration in Zambia

LUSAKA, Aug 11 British company Tullow Oil on Friday started exploring for oil and gas in Zambia, Africa's No.2 copper producer, as the country pushes to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on the industrial metal.

Energy firms boost European shares as earnings roll in, banks weigh

LONDON, July 26 Supportive crude prices and strong results from energy firms Subsea 7 and Tullow Oil helped European shares inch higher on Wednesday, while banks weighed on index-level gains as investors awaited a Fed policy decision and UK GDP figures.

Tullow cuts debt, raises profit under new CEO but weak oil prices weigh

LONDON Africa-focused oil explorer Tullow Oil reduced debt in the first half of the year and reported a rise in gross profit under new CEO Paul McDade but a recent drop in oil prices means the company's bottom line remains under threat.

Tullow Oil names Les Wood as finance chief

June 20 Africa-focused oil company Tullow Oil Plc said it had appointed Les Wood as its finance head, after its Chief Financial Officer Ian Springett stepped down due to ill health.

Tullow to boost TEN field output once maritime dispute resolved

ACCRA Tullow Oil plans to drill new wells and boost output at its TEN field off the coast of Ghana to 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) once a maritime border dispute with Ivory Coast is resolved, the company said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 2-Tullow to boost TEN field output once maritime dispute resolved

ACCRA, May 17 Tullow Oil plans to drill new wells and boost output at its TEN field off the coast of Ghana to 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) once a maritime border dispute with Ivory Coast is resolved, the company said on Wednesday.

Royal London to oppose election of Tullow Oil chair at AGM

LONDON, April 25 Investor Royal London Asset Management said on Tuesday it would oppose the election of Tullow Oil founder and Chief Executive Aidan Heavey as chairman at the firm's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

