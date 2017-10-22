Tembec Inc (TMB.TO)

BRIEF-Rayonier and Tembec receive antitrust clearance from Competition Bureau of Canada * Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce antitrust clearance from the Competition Bureau of Canada in connection with the transaction

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce antitrust clearance from Chinese Ministry Of Commerce in connection with the transaction * Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce antitrust clearance from Chinese Ministry Of Commerce in connection with the transaction

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce approval from Superior Court Of Québec * Rayonier Advanced Materials and Tembec announce approval from Superior Court Of Québec in connection with transaction

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Q2 earnings per share $0.03 * Rayonier Advanced Materials reports second quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-Tembec shareholders approve transaction with Rayonier Advanced Materials * Tembec shareholders approve transaction with Rayonier Advanced Materials

BRIEF-Tembec Inc Q3 earnings per share C$0.17 * Tembec reports financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 24, 2017