Telenet Group Holding NV (TNET.BR)

BRIEF-Telenet group holding reaches agreement with Privacy Commission * TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV - TELENET REACHES AGREEMENT WITH PRIVACY COMMISSION ON PRIVACY POLICY CONCERNING RELEVANT TV ADVERTISING

BRIEF-Telenet closes acquisition of Coditel Brabant BVBA and Coditel s.a r.l * REG-TELENET CLOSES ACQUISITION OF CODITEL BRABANT BVBA AND CODITEL S.À R.L

BRIEF-The BCA approves conditionally the acquisition of Coditel by Telenet Group Holding June 13 THE COMPETITION COLLEGE OF BELGIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY (BCA):

BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding announces successful issuance and pricing of $500.0 million upsize of existing Term Loan AI * REG-SUCCESSFUL ISSUANCE AND PRICING OF A USD 500.0 MILLION UPSIZE OF EXISTING TERM LOAN AI