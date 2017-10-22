Tongaat Hulett Ltd (TONJ.J)

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett to build refinery in Mozambique JOHANNESBURG, July 24 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett said on Monday it will build a refinery at its Mozambican sugar mill to process brown sugar into white sugar, in a country which has a shortage of refined white sugar.

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett's profit helped by higher prices JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett reported a 45 percent rise in full-year earnings on Monday, helped by higher export prices and improved local prices.

South Africa's Tongaat Hulett expects higher profit, sugar output JOHANNESBURG, May 19 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett expects a 45 percent rise in full-year earnings as its sugar production operations swing back to profit, the company said on Friday.