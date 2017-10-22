Tongaat Hulett Ltd (TONJ.J)
Mon, Jul 24 2017
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett to build refinery in Mozambique
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Tongaat Hulett said on Monday it will build a refinery at its Mozambican sugar mill to process brown sugar into white sugar, in a country which has a shortage of refined white sugar.
JOHANNESBURG, July 24 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett said on Monday it will build a refinery at its Mozambican sugar mill to process brown sugar into white sugar, in a country which has a shortage of refined white sugar.
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett's profit helped by higher prices
JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett reported a 45 percent rise in full-year earnings on Monday, helped by higher export prices and improved local prices.
South Africa's Tongaat Hulett expects higher profit, sugar output
JOHANNESBURG, May 19 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett expects a 45 percent rise in full-year earnings as its sugar production operations swing back to profit, the company said on Friday.
BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees full-year operating profit up by 40 pct
* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)