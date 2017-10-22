Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TORP.NS)
TORP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,359.85INR
19 Oct 2017
1,359.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-26.60 (-1.92%)
Rs-26.60 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs1,386.45
Rs1,386.45
Open
Rs1,390.00
Rs1,390.00
Day's High
Rs1,393.00
Rs1,393.00
Day's Low
Rs1,343.25
Rs1,343.25
Volume
42,895
42,895
Avg. Vol
185,235
185,235
52-wk High
Rs1,655.00
Rs1,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,141.95
Rs1,141.95
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 1 2017
BRIEF-Torrent Pharmaceuticals gets members' nod for issue of redeemable NCDs/bonds
* Gets members' nod for issuance of redeemable NCDs/bonds by way of private placement Source text - http://bit.ly/2uQS0bf Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Torrent Pharmaceuticals June-qtr consol profit falls about 36 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 1.88 billion rupees versus 2.92 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Torrent Pharmaceuticals seeks members' nod for issuance of redeemable NCDs/bonds by way of private placement
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of redeemable NCDs/ bonds by way of private placement worth INR 75 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Torrent Pharma's Indrad plant gets 4 observations from FDA
* Torrent pharmaceuticals clarifes on news item "Torrent pharma gets four U.S. FDA observations for Indrad plant"
Select another date: