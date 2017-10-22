TSO3 Inc (TOS.TO)

BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on recent activities * TSO3 Inc - ‍a hospital in Canada has initiated terminal sterilization of duodenoscopes with company's Sterizone VP4 Sterilizer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-TSO3 files for an extended claim for duodenoscopes * Has filed a 510(k) submission with US regulators for its STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer