Total SA (TOTF.PA)

Brazil court blocks part of Petrobras' $2.2 billion deal with Total SAO PAULO A Brazilian federal court has blocked part of a $2.2 billion deal signed earlier this year by Petróleo Brasileiro SA and French oil major Total SA.

UPDATE 3-Total says expects Port Arthur, Texas refinery output to return soon HOUSTON, Sept 26 Total SA expects production soon from its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, which has been shut since an Aug. 30 power outage during Tropical Storm Harvey, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Total Port Arthur refinery may be shut for weeks by plugged pipe: sources HOUSTON Total SA's 225,500-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery may be shut for weeks because an Aug. 30 power outage during Tropical Storm Harvey caused crude oil to plug a key pipeline, Gulf Coast market sources said on Monday.

Total plans to restart Port Arthur refinery 'soon': sources HOUSTON Total SA plans to restart the 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery "soon," Gulf Coast market sources said on Sunday.

Total's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery expects water to recede by weekend: sources HOUSTON Total SA expects water within its 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery to recede by the weekend, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Total Port Arthur refinery production down to 53 percent: sources HOUSTON Total SA has cut production to 53 percent of capacity at its 225,500-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, Gulf Coast market sources said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 3-Brazil regulator rejects Total study on drilling at Amazon River basin BRASILIA, Aug 29 Brazil's environmental regulator Ibama said on Tuesday it has rejected Total SA's environmental study on drilling in the Foz do Amazonas basin, warning it needs more information or it will suspend the French oil firm's license application.