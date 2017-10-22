Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO)

BRIEF-Tourmaline expects average Q2 production volumes of 235,000 to 240,000 boepd * Currently operating 10 drilling rigs and will ramp to full 18 rig fleet during first half of July​

BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil says Q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 BOEPD to date * Tourmaline oil - fy 2017 annual ep capital spending of $1.33 billion remains unchanged and will generate approximately 30% production growth in 2017