Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO)
TOY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
51.37CAD
20 Oct 2017
51.37CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.83 (+1.64%)
$0.83 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
$50.54
$50.54
Open
$50.72
$50.72
Day's High
$51.41
$51.41
Day's Low
$50.72
$50.72
Volume
35,596
35,596
Avg. Vol
86,455
86,455
52-wk High
$51.74
$51.74
52-wk Low
$30.01
$30.01
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 29 2017
BRIEF-Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products
* Spin Master secures injunction in patent litigation relating to its popular Hatchimals® products
BRIEF-Spin Master enters agreement with Alibaba to expand reach in China
* Spin Master Corp- co, Alibaba announced a continued collaboration to further expand Spin Master brand portfolio in China
BRIEF-Spin Master Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Spin Master Corp qtrly revenue of US$276.7 million increased 54.2% from US$179.4 million
BRIEF-Spin Master announces acquisition of Aerobie's expansion of outdoor business segment
* Spin Master announces acquisition of Aerobie's expansion of outdoor business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Spin Master announces secondary offering of approximately C$150 million
* Spin master announces secondary offering of approximately C$150 million
BRIEF-Spin Master Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Qtrly revenue of US$227.7 million increased 40.8% from US$161.7 million
BRIEF-Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles
* Spin Master announces acquisition of Marbles and continued growth of games portfolio
Select another date: