Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L)

Travis Perkins to meet full-year expectations as growth accelerates​ LONDON, Oct 19 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, on Thursday reported a step-up in underlying sales growth in its latest quarter and said it was on track to achieve full-year expectations.

Travis Perkins profit falls on tough plumbing and heating market LONDON, Aug 2 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, on Wednesday reported a 2.1 percent fall in first-half operating profit, reflecting a weak plumbing and heating market and recent investments.

BRIEF-Travis Perkins first half operating profit falls 2.1 pct * Revenue 3,221 million stg versus 3,113 million stg, up 3.5 percent

Britain's Travis Perkins names ex-ARM man as chairman Travis Perkins , Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, named Stuart Chambers, the former chairman of chip designer ARM Holdings and packaging group Rexam, as its chairman with effect from November.

